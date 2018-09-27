Holiday rents go up. 07-10-2007

According to accommodation website Holidu, the Balearics led the way this summer in holiday rentals occupancy. The region had higher rates of occupancy than anywhere else in Spain and in Europe. There was an average of 97.2% during high summer.

Behind the Balearics were the Andalusian provinces of Cadiz and Malaga with 91.6% and 88% occupancy respectively. In European countries, the Netherlands registered 91.9%, followed by Ireland (89.2%) and Portugal (88.9%). Of other predominantly sun and beach countries, Croatia had 82.8% occupancy, Cyprus 81.4% and Greece 76%.

As for resort destinations, Cala Ratjada and Puerto Soller registered 100% occupancy in July and August. Can Picafort was on 99.8%, Puerto Alcudia and Andratx 99%, and Pollensa and Manacor 98.7%.