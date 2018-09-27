easyJet on a runway. 27-09-2018

Following a contest called by the Minorca tourism foundation, easyJet has been chosen as the airline to operate the London to Minorca winter route for the next three years. The service will start on 1 November and there will be at least two flights per week until the end of April with an average of 162 seats per flight.

The agreement between the Council of Minorca and the airline includes publicity activities and promotion to strengthen the image of the island in the UK. There will, therefore, be specific banners on the easyJet website, online content to cover certain themes, newsletters, social media presence and other measures. Free seats will also be made available for bloggers and journalists to go to Minorca for press trips.

Minorca has faced a problem since the collapse of Monarch almost a year ago. The president of the Council of Minorca, Susana Mora, says that efforts needed to be made urgently to improve air connectivity. Local development and prosperity depend on this. A provisional arrangement was arrived at with easyJet in February this year, and this has now been consolidated. Maite Salord, councillor for tourism promotion, adds that "air connectivity is one of the great challenges we face in order to make Minorca a competitive destination".