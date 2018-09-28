Ryanair works on strike. 28-09-2018

The latest industrial action by Ryanair cabin crew and pilots resulted in fourteen cancellations at Palma's Son Sant Joan Airport yesterday. Four German routes were affected - Berlin Tegel, Bremen, Düsseldorf and Hamburg - as well as Dublin.

Some 3,000 passengers were affected as a result of the cancellations. The airport management said that there were no incidents arising out of the cancellations and that Ryanair employees were not allowed to stage a protest inside the terminal.

Palma was the second worst hit airport in Spain. At Valencia there were eighteen cancellations; the service to and from Bristol Airport was among these. Alicante had ten cancellations, mostly on German routes. In all, there were 64 cancellations involving Spanish airports.

Yesterday's industrial action was by cabin crew in Spain, Portugal and the Netherlands and by pilots and cabin crew in Belgium, Germany and Italy.