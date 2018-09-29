The driver who ran over and killed 40-year-old Adrian O'Kane in Magalluf in April has been sentenced to eighteen months in prison and had his driving licence withdrawn for six years.

Also forty years old, the driver admitted what had taken place in Magalluf and accepted the charges of reckless homicide and an offence against road safety. The sentence has, however, been suspended for three years on the condition that he doesn't commit any further offence. He will undergo a programme of alcohol and drugs detoxification and rehabilitation. He had tested positive for alcohol, cocaine and marijuana.

The prosecution service, as reported last month, had originally called for a four-year sentence, which is the maximum penalty in such cases.

Mr O'Kane, originally from Northern Ireland but a resident of Birmingham, had been in Magalluf for a friend's stag party. It was said that he was drunk and crawling across the street on his hands and knees when he was struck by the driver of the Ford Focus on the Calle Pinada off Punta Ballena in the early hours of 23 April, 2017. The car was travelling at a speed well above the 30kph limit.

His family is believed to be considering a civil action.