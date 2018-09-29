A drug addict who committed some 25 burglaries in Palmanyola was remanded in custody following a court appearance on Friday.

The Guardia Civil in Marratxi opened an investigation in July. On a single night in that month, nine properties in Palmanyola were burgled. Entrance was forced and valuables were stolen. Cars were among these and were used, it would seem, to get away.

Evidence eventually led officers to identify the suspect, named as Oscar A.V. Last week, a court warrant was sought to raid his home. On Wednesday morning, nine officers did just that. He had no time to react and offered no resistance.

Investigators found only few effects linked to the burglaries. It appeared that stolen items had been sold to pay for drugs. They did find car keys plus sufficient evidence to associate him with the burglaries.