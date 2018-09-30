Tuesday, 2 October

MUSIC

Palma. 19.00: Forma Antiqva - violin, cello, theorbo, baroque guitar, clavinet. Music by Telemann. Caixa Forum, Plaça Weyler. 12 euros.



Thursday, 4 October

FAIRS

Palma, Oktoberfest. 19.00-24.00. Pueblo Español.

MUSIC

Cala Millor. 20.00: Concert - Junge Camerata Academia. Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta 4. Three euros.

Palma. 20.30: Palma Band of Music. Santa Eulalia Church, C. Santa Eulalia. Free.

Palma. 20.30: Sr. Canario (guitarist Dani Vega) and band. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura.

PERFORMANCE

Palma. 19.00: Monsters World Tour - US monster trucks show. Son Fusteret showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. From 15 euros. (Also Friday at 19.00; Saturday at 18.00 and 21.00; Sunday at 12.30 and 19.30. www.sonfusteret.com. (Finishes 7 October.)



Friday, 5 October

FAIRS

Alcudia Fair. (Until 7 October; information to follow.)

Binissalem, Tropicana Dreams Fair. Music, sound, graphics, comics, painting and more. From 16.00-22.00: Lazy Mule, Trau, Shis Unusual, Haus Frauen - Brazilian, Argentine, hardcore. Can Gelabert, C. Portella.

Llucmajor Fairs. 21.00: Playback and Pa amb Oli. Plaça Espanya. 21.30: Concert - Sa Companyia youth choir. Sant Bonaventura Cloister.

Palma, Oktoberfest. 19.00-01.00. Pueblo Español.

MUSIC

Maria de la Salut. 20.30: Cap Pela (a cappella group). Casal de Cultura. Ten euros.

Palma. 20.00: Zarzuela and Spanish music - Majorca Music Festival. Capella Mallorquina choir, Michael Etzel (tenor), Maia Planas (soprano), Alicia Moreno (piano). Hotel Valparaiso Palace, C. Francesc Vidal Sureda 23. 20 euros.

Palma. 20.30: Janusz Prusinowski Kompania - Polish traditional music and dance. Teatre Mar i Terra, C. Sant Magi 89. 12 euros.

Palma. 21.00: The Bourbon Street Stompers and Joshua Stewart. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 30 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.



Saturday, 6 October

FAIRS/FIESTAS

Alaro Fair. 20.00: Blank Fest 2018; The Revivals and Xineta's Power at 22.00. Plaça Rosari.

Binissalem, Tropicana Dreams Fair. Music, sound, graphics, comics, painting and more. From 12.00-22.00: Aullido Atómico, Come Animal, Sandré - garage, experimental, rock. Can Gelabert, C. Portella.

Can Picafort, Saladina Art Fest. 18.30: Concert - Saltvage Cor. 20.00: Inauguration of Art Urba Mallorca. 21.00: Open-air supper. At Ca Ses Monges.

Llucmajor Fairs. 10.30-20.30: Opportunities Fair. Passeig Jaume III. From 17.00: Day of the Glosa - Opening by the pipers at 17.00; child glosadors at 17.15; adult and senior citizen glosadors at 18.00; conference and tribute to Mestre Antoni Lleó, Llucmajor glosador at 19.00; folk dance at 20.15; music from Exprirafoc.cat at 21.00; Majorca glosadors at 22.30. All at Sant Bonaventura Cloister.

Palma, Oktoberfest. 12.30-16.00 / 19.00-01.00. Pueblo Español.

Sant Joan, Festa de Botifarró. 17.30: Children's entertainment. 19.00: Botifarró barbecue. 21.00: Music and dance with Transilvania. 22.30: Concert by Toninaina. Plaça Constitució.

MUSIC

Estellencs. 14.30: Perikas Jazz Reunion. Plaça Constitució.

Manacor. 20.00: Llumeneret Blau-Llompart - music and dance tribute to poet Josep Maria Llompart. Harp, oboe, horn. Fundació Mossen Alcover, C. Pare Andreu Fernández 12. Free.

Palma. 20.00: Capella Mallorquina choir. Sant Miquel Basilica, C. Sant Miquel.

Palma. 20.30: Nev Cottee - Manchester singer-songwriter. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura. 12 euros.

Palma. 21.30: Nina Pastori - flamenco and contemporary styles singer. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 30-65 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.

Puerto Soller. 19.30: Alexander Malter (piano). Beethoven, Grieg, Haydn. Museu de la Mar. 25 euros.



Sunday, 7 October

FAIRS/FIESTAS

Alaro Fair. From 10.00: Businesses, food and drink, gardening, ceramics, and more. 10.00: Opening of the fair by the demons. 10.30: Xaranga music parade. 11.30: Dance of the demons and Na Marranxa dragon. Plaça Vila. 12.00: Piolet Swing Quartet. Plaça Mercat. 13.30: Vermouth and the Cabrit i Bassa Band of Music. Plaça Vila. 16.00: Dance of the young demons and Na Marranxa. Plaça Vila. 17.00: Soprano Micaela Simo, pianist Xisco Bonnin and dancers. Town hall courtyard. 18.00: Someriues dancers and the Somera (donkey). Plaça Vila. 20.00: Folk dance with Xaloc Música. Plaça Vila.

Can Picafort, Saladina Art Fest. 10.00: Art market. 10.30: Children's art workshop. 13.30: Tour of the urban art murals. At Ca Ses Monges.

Esporles, Fira Dolça (Sweet Fair). From 09.00: Various stalls - artisan, flowers as well as sweets, pastries and so on. 10.30: Procession Lira Esporlerina Band. Cooking without gluten demo, Plaça Ajuntament. 11.00: Procession pipers. 11.30: Giants. 11.45: Confectionery workshop and sampling, Plaça Ajuntament. 12.00: Batucada. Harley Davidsons, C. Joan Riutort. 17.00: DJ at Verdesca. 18.00: Esporles Choir, Plaça Ajuntament. 18.30: Folk dance with Al-Mayurqa, Placeta Jardinet. 19.00: Music at Verdesca, followed by Pirates Pirats at 20.30 and local groups at 22.15.

Llucmajor Fairs. Third Fair and Artisan Fair. 09.30: Giants and pipers gather in Passeig Jaume III. 10.15: Parade by giants and pipers. 11.00: Giants dance. Plaça Espanya. 19.00: Concert by Los Javaloyas - 65th anniversary tour. Tickets from www.mallorcatickets.com. Sant Bonaventura Cloister.

Palma, Oktoberfest. 12.30-16.00 / 19.00-24.00. Pueblo Español.

Sant Joan, Festa de Botifarró. 13.00: Botifarró barbecue. 17.00: Folk dance with Aires de Pagesia de Sant Joan. 19.30: Concert by Marion Deprez. 20.30: Music by Guillem Matas. Plaça Constitució.

MUSIC

Algaida. 18.30: Llumeneret Blau-Llompart - music and dance tribute to poet Josep Maria Llompart. Harp, oboe, horn. Randa Church. Free.

Palma. 19.00: Abba Live - dramatised tribute. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 27.50 euros. www.truiteatre.es.