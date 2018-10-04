The winning project for remodelling part of Palma's port - the Rambla del Mar - envisages change in creating an avenue from the Paseo Marítimo to the sea and by introducing restaurants. Some three hundred metres long, it would be like La Rambla in the city.

The president of the Balearic Ports Authority, Joan Gual, says that the purpose is to bring the city closer to the city. The architects echo his words in explaining that the remodelling of a "unique and strategic" area will improve the interaction between the city, the port and the sea.

The work has a total budget of almost 18 million euros. The most drastic aspect of the project would be the demolition of the current fish market. A new building would incorporate a new market and the planned Maritime Museum. This would be on the site that Astilleros Mallorca uses at present. The single building that would be created would have a floor for a restaurant and cafeteria.

In the Sant Elm area there would be a square which would require the demolition of a ports authority building so that the Sant Elm chapel becomes more visible. A new mirador viewing-point, 28 metres high, would be fitted with a lift.