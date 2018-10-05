The mayor of Calvia, Alfonso Rodríguez, is the highest-paid mayor in Majorca. His salary is 65,497 euros, more than that of Antoni Noguera in Palma, whose salary is 58,539 euros. Palma has a population of 406,492; Calvia's population is 49,063.

Salary information has been released by the national ministry for political territory. As well as mayors, the salaries of ministers and provincial councillors have been made available. Rodríguez (and Noguera) earn more than Balearic government ministers, whose salaries are 58,461 euros.

Rodríguez is one of the higher-earning mayors in the country, although his salary is dwarfed by that of Manuela Carmena in Madrid - 102,010 euros. In comparative terms where Noguera is concerned, his salary is modest. The mayor of Vitoria in the Basque Country, for instance, has a salary of 81,860 euros. Vitoria's population is 245,000.

The only other mayor in Majorca who is paid over 50,000 euros is Catalina Riera in Manacor (56,062 euros). Llorenç Galmés in Santanyi comes close at 49,985 euros, as does Gori Estarellas in Llucmajor (48,621 euros).

Information isn't available for all town halls or it is only partially available, so the ministry has not included Alaro, Arta, Binissalem, Buger, Deya, Llubi, Marratxi, Muro, Puigpunyent, Sineu and Son Servera.

Certain mayors aren't paid what they could be. In Alcudia, Antoni Mir's salary is 18,079 euros. This is classified as being because of "sin dedicación", which isn't quite as it sounds. He is a full-time mayor but the choice has been made to receive less than the going rate because of other income sources. The lowest salary, also "sin dedicación", is 3,675 euros for Marti Sansaloni in Petra.

The president of the Council of Majorca, Miquel Ensenyat, has a salary just below that of Rodríguez - 64,706 euros.