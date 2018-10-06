The Spanish association of commercial centres and parks has awarded the prize for best large centre to Fan Mallorca Shopping in Palma. The award was made at the association's annual conference in Granada, which started on Wednesday and ended on Friday.

Fan Mallorca Shopping opened just over two years ago. A mix of hypermarket, shops, cinemas, restaurants and attractions, numbered among the brands represented are Primark, H&M, Women's Secret, Media Markt and Starbucks.