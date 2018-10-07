Wednesday, 10 October

MUSIC

Llucmajor. 19.00: Coral La Flor de l'Avior, Grup Musical Cugulutx choirs. Sant Bonaventura Cloister, C. Fra Joan Garau 2. Free.

Palma. 20.00: The Marzipan Man - singer-producer Jordi H with multi-instrumentalist Michael M. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 15 euros.



Thursday, 11 October

FAIRS

Algaida Fair. 22.00: OA Música with a show "Enamora't". Placeta Església.

Palma, Oktoberfest. 19.00-24.00. Pueblo Español.

Sa Pobla, Art i Copes (art and drinks). Sa Pobla's annual art event. Evenings until Sunday, 14 October.

MUSIC

Palma. From 12.00-21.00: Dub Corner, all-day event - Atavik, Island Roots, Maraselva, Escarras. University of the Balearic Islands campus, Propileu (between the Anselm Turmeda y Ramon Llull buildings). Free.

Palma. 20.00: Cul de Sac Festival - The Cosmic Dead (Scotland), Forces Electriques d'Andorra, Deadwood Tree. Psychedelic rock. Es Baluard, Plaça Porta Santa Catalina. Free.

Palma. 20.30: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, pianist Gabriel Montero. Haydn and Strauss. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 25-35 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma. 21.30: Dios Salve a la Reina - Queen tribute. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. From 34 euros. www.truiteatre.es.

Porreres. 20.30: Joan Miquel Oliver - Majorcan singer-songwriter. Porreres Auditorium, C. d'en Cerdà 21. 18 euros.



Friday, 12 October

FAIRS

Cala Ratjada, Fresh Fish Weekend. 21.00: Tapas night and contest. 22.00: Live music - Chevi's Band, Tani Mas Band. On the pier.

Esporles, Tramuntana antiques fair. 11.30-20.00: Antiques, collectibles, vintage objects. At Las Esencias de Ses Rotes de Esporles, Ctra. S'Esglaieta-Esporles km 2,600. (Saturday and Sunday at the same times.)

Llucmajor Fairs. 10.00-21.00: The final fair - Llucmajor Show. 11.00: Mass. 19.00: Concert by the Llucmajor Band of Music. Sant Bonaventura Cloister.

Palma, Oktoberfest. 19.00-01.00. Pueblo Español.

Playa de Muro, Vi & Art (wine and art). 19.30-22.00: Wine tasting and art exhibitions. Various Majorcan bodegas represented. In front of the municipal building, Ctra. Arta.

MUSIC

Palma. 12.30-14.30 / 21.00-24.00: Cul de Sac Festival - Phicus (free jazz), EMEA (electronica) at the lunchtime session; KLS, Pylar, Gnod (R&D), experimental, hardcore at the evening session. Es Baluard, Plaça Porta Santa Catalina. Free.

Palma. 22.00: Jazz Voyeur Festival - The Original Blues Brothers Band. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 40-50 euros. www.mallorcatickets.com.



Saturday, 13 October

FAIRS

Algaida Fair. From 10.00: Local products, artisan craft, alternative products, vehicles, animals.

Cala Ratjada, Fresh Fish Weekend. 20.00: Paella and dessert (price four euros). 22.30 / 24.00: Live music from Val Nou. 24.00: DJ music from the '60s, '70s and '80s. At the pier.

Lluc, Tramuntana Fair. From 10.00-17.00 at the monastery.

Llucmajor Fairs. 10.00-21.00: The final fair - Llucmajor Show.

Palma, Oktoberfest. 12.30-16.00 / 19.00-01.00. Pueblo Español.

Porreres, TastART. From 19.00: Wines from six bodegas; art exhibitions, photography, video performance and more in the centre of the village.

MUSIC

Palma. 20.00: Majorca Music Festival - "Viva l'Òpera. Majorca Music Festival Symphony Orchestra. Musicians from different Spanish and German orchestras, leading sopranos, Capella Mallorquina choir. Works by Mozart, Verdi and others. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 38-48 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.



Sunday, 14 October

FAIRS

Algaida Fair. 19.00: Evening of music in Sa Plaça.

Cala Ratjada, Fresh Fish Weekend. 12.00-16.00 / 18.00-22.00: Llampuga (dolphin fish) Gastronomy Event. 13.30: Performance by the Mallorca Gay Men's Chorus. 22.00: FIREWORKS. At the pier.

Lluc, Tramuntana Fair. From 10.00-17.00 at the monastery.

Llucmajor Fairs. 10.00-21.00: The final fair - Llucmajor Show. Farming machinery, livestock, dogs (sheepdogs, hunting dogs and more). 10.45: Giants and pipers. Plaça Espanya. 11.00: Release of doves. Passeig Jaume III. 11.00: Dog parade, followed by dog frisbee. Plaça Rufino Carpena.

Palma, Oktoberfest. 12.30-16.00 / 19.00-24.00. Pueblo Español.

MUSIC

Puerto Soller. Classical music festival. 19.30: Tilia Quartet - string quartet from Berlin. Museu de la Mar. 25 euros.