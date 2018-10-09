The family of Majorcan yacht skipper Xisco Prieto, who was attacked in San Remo, Italy and was for a time in an induced coma, is seeking financial assistance in bringing him back to Majorca and to pay for costs in Italy.

A fundraising campaign has been launched on Gofundme.com. The family has to meet the cost of the helicopter that took him from San Remo to the specialist head and brain injury hospital in Pietra Ligure, while the Spanish Embassy has informed the family that it will have to pay for the cost of him being brought to Majorca by air ambulance.

The cost for a family member to stay near the hospital is some seventy euros per day. The person who attacked Xisco Prieto has been charged with attempted murder.

Xisco Prieto is the son of Rosemary Graham, now married to charity director Allen Graham. Xisco is her son from her first marriage.