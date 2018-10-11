The family of Joana Lliteres, the 40-year-old woman who died when she was trapped in her car but who had managed to get her seven-year-old daughter Ursula out of the car on Tuesday night, is trying to make contact with a German cyclist who rescued Ursula.

The family believes his name is Daniel and that he is either a resident or a tourist. He took Ursula to safety in Son Carrio.

Artur, the five-year-old son of Joana Lliteres, is one of three people known to still be missing.