Sant Llorenç floods
Family looking for cyclist who rescued girl from the Sant Llorenç floods
2018-10-11 13:53:00 Sant Llorenç By Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
The family of Joana Lliteres, the 40-year-old woman who died when she was trapped in her car but who had managed to get her seven-year-old daughter Ursula out of the car on Tuesday night, is trying to make contact with a German cyclist who rescued Ursula.
The family believes his name is Daniel and that he is either a resident or a tourist. He took Ursula to safety in Son Carrio.
Artur, the five-year-old son of Joana Lliteres, is one of three people known to still be missing.