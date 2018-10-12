Calvia is one of 68 places in Spain which make up the network of smart tourism destinations. The formalities for Calvia's membership and that of the other 67 were dealt with at a meeting in Madrid on Thursday attended by the mayor, Alfonso Rodríguez. Overseeing the meeting were the minister for industry, trade and tourism, Reyes Maroto, and the secretary of state for tourism, Bel Oliver.

The national ministry will provide 60% of the funding for the Calvia smart tourism destination project, the total cost of which will be four million euros. The town hall will use this money in the creation of a tourism "observatory" (a data analysis facility), which will be unique to the island, and for the introduction of various environmental measures using intelligent technologies - the anchoring of buoys, cameras to detect illegal spillage and acoustic sensors being among them.

The nationwide network includes municipalities and provincial administrations. They work together with the aim of maintaining a position of tourism market leadership.