Tuesday, 16 October

MUSIC

Palma. 19.00: Sirventes - Manu Theron, Gregory Dargent, Etienne Gruel. Troubadour music from mediaeval times. CaixaForum, Plaça Weyler 3. Twelve euros.



Thursday, 18 October

FAIRS

Campos Fair. 09.00-14.00: Gastronomy market - sobrasadas, other meat products, wine. Samplings of fried dishes. Show cooking at 11.00. Swing music from Monkey Doo at 12.30. 11.00: Official opening of the general fair - farming, artisan and more. 17.30: Children's games. 18.30: The Espireta infant "beastie" and children's batucada. 19.00-22.00: Gastro burgers. All in Plaça Can Pere Ignasi.

MUSIC

Palma. 19.00: Musicantes de Mallorca - choral recital of Minorcan seafaring and love songs. Palau March, C. Palau Reial 18. Ten euros.

Palma. 21.30: Pimpinela - Argentine duo. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 40 euros. www.truiteatre.es.



Friday, 19 October

FAIRS

Campos Fair. 09.00-14.00: Gastronomy market - sobrasadas, other meat products, wine. Samplings of fried dishes. Show cooking at 11.00. Music from Trifunk at 12.30. Plaça Can Pere Ignasi. 19.00: Tapas route and Oktoberfest.

Consell Fair. 21.00: Blues Beer Band, Banda Es Migjorn de Menorca. Plaça Major.

Felanitx, Fira de la Pebre Bord. 18.00: Dinamo, IPops and DJ. Sa Torre Municipal Park.

MUSIC

Deya. 20.00: Essence of Elegance - tangos and classics. Hotel Es Moli, Ctra. Valldemossa-Deya s/n. Free.

Manacor. 20.00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Pablo Fernández (cello). Dvorak. Manacor Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. 17 euros. www.teatremanacor.cat.

Manacor. 20.00: Samanidis & Skjønhaug - Greek pianist Irina Cotseli and Norwegian double bassist Christian Hoel Skjønhaug. Jazz, electronica and interpretations of Greek and Norwegian music. Antoni Alcover Institute, C. Pare Andreu Fernández 12. Free.

Palma. 20.30: Francisco Fullana (violin) and the Ensemble Tramuntana (violins, viola, cello, double bass, harpsichord). Scarlatti, Vivaldi. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. Eight to twelve euros. www.euroclassics.es.

Palma. 21.00: "Forever" - Michael Jackson show. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 38-48 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.

Santanyi Fair. 19.00: Paella contest. Placeta de s'Abeurador. 23.00: Concert - Tomeu Penya i Geminis. Placeta de s'Abeurador.



Saturday, 20 October

FAIRS/FIESTAS

Campos Fair. 09.00-14.00: Gastronomy market - sobrasadas, other meat products, wine. Samplings of fried dishes. Show cooking at 11.00. Swing music from Hot Hit at 12.30. Plaça Can Pere Ignasi. 20.30: Folk dance parade from C. Santanyi to Plaça Can Pere Ignasi. 21.00: Folk dance show. 23.30: Tomeu Penya & Geminis plus DJ. Plaça Sa Creu.

Consell Fair. 19.00: Terra Rotja - folk dance. Plaça Major. 21.00: Fashion parade. Plaça Major.

Felanitx, Fira de la Pebre Bord. 17.30: Abeniara, S'Estol des Gerricó - folk dance. Sa Torre Municipal Park. 19.00: Opening of the artisans fair.

Inca Fairs, First Fair. 17.00: Shadow Revival - El Hombre 80, Cirko and DJ plus gastronomy. General Luque Quarter.

Palma, Fira del Disc. 11.30-22.30: Vinyl, CDs, books, memorabilia. Performances from 17.00, with Vancouvers (legendary Spanish indie) at 21.00. Palma Arena, C. Uruguai. Four or eight euros (with CD or LP).

Palma, La Beata. From 19.00: Procession of the triumphal carriage of La Beata, Santa Catalina Thomàs. This is like the Valldemossa procession in that it is La Beata as a small girl. Various floats, pipers, band of music, demons. From the Paseo Mallorca along Jaume III to La Rambla and the Santa Margarita Cloister.

Santanyi Fair. Opening of the fair at 10.00 with release of doves in Placeta Porta Murada. In different locations: goats, sheep, horses, donkeys, dogs, partridges, farming machinery, custom bikes, rally cars. 10.30: Sheepdogs, C. Bernat Vidal i Tomàs. 11.00: Procession by pipers. 11.30: Horse show. C. Bernat Vidal i Tomàs. 12.00: Batucada procession. Showcooking in Placeta s'Abeurador. 12.00-16.00: Local restaurants with lunch dishes. Placeta s'Abeurador. 16.00-17.30: Street games - bikes, skates. C. Bisbe Verger. 18.00: Folk dance with Ordi Broix. Placeta s'Abeurador. 19.00: Local cuisine. Placeta s'Abeurador. 23.00: CORREFOC - Espiadimonis. From Placeta de la Canal.

MUSIC

Alaro. 20.00: Classical Music Festival - Enrique Sánchez (flute) with oboe, fagot and harpsichord. Vivaldi, Telemann and others. Alaro Theatre, C. Sant Vicenç Ferrer 33. Eight euros.

Algaida. 20.30: Donallop - Majorca folk-pop. Casal Pere Capellà, C. dels Cavallers 22. Nine euros.

Cala Millor. 20.30: Francisco Fullana (violin) and the Ensemble Tramuntana. Scarlatti, Vivaldi. Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta 4. www.euroclassics.es.

Inca. 19.00: Ensemble Espai Sonor - new musicians. Casa de Cultura, Avda. Bisbe Llompart 56. Pay as you wish.

Lloseta. 22.00: Rulo y la Contrabanda (acoustic). Lloseta Theatre, C. Pou Nou. 25 euros.

Palma. 18.00 / 21.00: "Forever" - Michael Jackson show. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 38-48 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma. 19.00: Brams (Catalan rock), Xanguito (swing and rumba), Jés (Latin) and DJ. Parc de la Mar. Free.

Palma. 20.00: Spanish and European baroque music. Irene Mas (soprano) with baroque cello, violins, oboe and harpsichord, theorbo. Lliteres, Conti and Telemann. Sant Felip Neri Church, C. Sant Felip Neri.

Palma. 20.00: Music Has No Limits - multi-genre spectacular. Fusion of numerous styles from classical to metal, hiphop, pop and more, featuring the "playlist of our lives". Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. From 25 euros. www.truiteatre.es.

Puerto Soller. 19.30: International Music Festival - Radio Berlin Symphony Orchestra Piano Quintet. Alexander Malter (piano) with violins, viola and cello. Museu de la Mar. 25 euros.



Sunday, 21 October

FAIRS

Alaro, Oktoberfest. 12.00-22.00: Local beers and German food specialities. Forastera, Fabrica de Cerveza, Avda. Constitució 34.

Consell Fair. From 10.00: Artisan, farming, livestock, wine, gastronomy. 18.00: Duplicats, Massa Rock. Plaça Major.

Felanitx, Fira de la Pebre Bord. 09.00-19.30: Dedicated to the local paprika pepper. Gastronomy, black pig dishes, farming produce, classic cars and more. 12.30: Turnedo, Acid Lactic, and others - alternative music. Sa Torre Municipal Park. 16.30: Teresa Rabal (family singing artist). Plaça Sa Font de Santa Margalida.

Inca Fairs. First Fair (TBA).

Llucmajor, Fira de l'Esport. 10.00-20.00: Fair devoted to sporting activities. Passeig Jaume III.

Palma, Fira del Disc. 11.30-21.00: Vinyl, CDs, books, memorabilia. Performances from 17.00, finishing with The Cicely Satellites (experimental rock). Palma Arena, C. Uruguai. Four or eight euros (with CD or LP).

Santanyi Fair, Sa Fireta (not the main fair, which is Saturday only). 11.00: Renault turbocharged cars. Plaça Major. 17.00: Circus, trapeze. Plaça Major, 20.00: Organ concert - Juan de la Rubia. Sant Andreu Church.

MUSIC

Caimari. 20.00: Olga Kondina (soprano), Christian Ott (harpsichord), Isabelle Lagors (harp). At the church. 15 euros.

Palma. 17.00: "Forever" - Michael Jackson show. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 38-48 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma. 19.00: Taller Sonoro - new musicians. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. Ten euros.

Palma. 20.00: Miquel Bennàssar - organ recital. Bach and others. Palma Cathedral. Free.

Puerto Pollensa. 19.00: Antoni Lliteres (tenor), Joan Ciria (piano). Mare de Déu del Carme Church. Free.