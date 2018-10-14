Aemet has issued an amber alert for storms and heavy rain across the whole of Majorca. The worst of the weather is expected to be this evening (Sunday) and overnight into Monday. The warning at present applies until midday Monday. A yellow alert for coastal conditions is also in place.

The rough sea has meant that the search for the body of five-year-old Artur has had to be suspended. Divers and the maritime rescue service have been covering an eight mile area off S'Illot.