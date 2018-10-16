Stranded sailing yacht. 15-10-2018 CATI CLADERA

A two-masted sailing yacht suffered damage to its hull yesterday after it broke free from its moorings and ran-aground on some rocks close to the Can Pere Antoni beach next to the Paseo Maritimo in Palma. The vessel´s two man crew were uninjured and they battled to keep the vessel off the rocks. Yesterday afternoon it was reported that an operation to pull the vessel off the rocks would start shortly. The adverse weather is believed to have led to the incident.