The Bulletin golf tournament is getting into full swing and this year there are a wide range of prizes on offer both for those who win a trophy in the event and also there is the tombola.

Our golf tournament takes place at the Camp de Mar course on Saturday 27 October and this is the fourth edition of the popular event. Key sponsors this year are First Mallorca, the leading local estate agents, and La Caixa Bank After the 18 hole tournament there will be a gala prize giving ceremony and lunch. The cost per player is 129 euros. Watch this space for more details on this key golfing event.

Related Tags