Sant Llorenç search continues. 16-10-2018

The search for the body of five-year-old Arthur Robinson Lliteras was centred on Monday night on Son Carrio when a sniffer dog picked out an area. The work was halted at ten o'clock when no trace was found but was continuing yesterday. Meanwhile, a wider area of coast down to Porto Cristo is being searched. Some 300 members of the different emergency services are continuing the search, aided by three Guardia Civil and maritime rescue helicopters.

Schools reopened in Sant Llorenç on Monday but they were not back to normal. Some teachers as well as pupils are still coming to terms with last week's disaster. The education ministry is looking at drafting in teacher support, while the government's emergencies directorate has activated a plan for emotional and psychological assistance.

Funerals are to be held this evening in Manacor. King Felipe and Queen Letizia, who went to Sant Llorenç on Friday, will be returning in order to attend the funerals. The death toll is officially twelve, with Arthur unaccounted for.

Insurance assessors are putting an initial figure of ten million euros on damage caused by the floods to property in Sant Llorenç. The final amount is expected to be greater. The Council of Majorca estimates that damage to infrastructure - roads, most obviously - is around 26 million euros.

The president of the assessors institute, Daniel Salamanca, has described the damage as "terrible". Cases will be considered one by one. If there wasn't sufficient insurance cover, Salamanca says that alternative channels will be available.

President Armengol chaired a meeting at the Espai 36 cultural centre in Sant Llorenç on Monday. Attended by Council of Majorca leaders, the national government's delegate and the mayors of the five municipalities affected by the floods - Arta, Capdepera, Manacor, Son Servera and of course Sant Llorenç - there was agreement on financial aid to those affected. Approval is expected at Friday's cabinet meeting. The aid will be divided into four categories covering property and agricultural land.

The social services ministry is providing immediate financial assistance of up to 5,500 euros to cover necessities - replacement of furniture, heating, washing machines, for example. The minister, Fina Santiago, said yesterday that there are 296 properties where everything has been lost. A group of 34 social workers last week made assessments of needs in Sant Llorenç and elsewhere.

There was a minute's silence at the Balearic parliament yesterday. A candle was lit in memory of the victims and a statement was read out by the speaker of the house, Baltasar Picornell, which expressed parliament's condolences and stressed the generosity of all who have responded to the tragedy. Members of the British and German consulates were in attendance at the minute's silence and the lighting of the candle.