Golf event. 07-11-2015 J. AGUIRRE

Fancy winning a luxury stay in one of Majorca's finest hotels? Take part in our golf tournament which is taking place at the Camp de Mar course on October 27 and you can win a tombola prize of a night with bed and breakfast at the Hotel La Residencia in Deya in a junior suit. You can enjoy a round of golf with a gala brunch and much more for 129 euros. Register at info@golfdeandratx.com