Arthur Robinson. 17-10-2018 R.S.

The body of the missing five-year-old, Arthur Robinson Lliteras, has been found this morning (Wednesday). Arthur's mother Joana was killed by the floods in Son Carrio on Tuesday last week. His sister Ursula was rescued by a German cyclist.

The search for Arthur's body has been conducted by some 300 members of various emergency services. It was found near to the roundabout in Son Carrio where the family car was overwhelmed by the waves of water that burst from the torrent during the storm.