Playing golf. 07-11-2015 J. AGUIRRE

Do you want to see Majorca from the air? Take part in our golf tournament which is taking place at the Camp de Mar course on October 27 and you can win a tombola prize of a 30 minute flight over the island courtesy of Balearic Helicopters. You can enjoy a round of golf with a gala brunch and much more for 129 euros. Register at info@golfdeandratx.com