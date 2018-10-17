Heavy rain expected 17-10-2018

Aemet is forecasting heavy and persistent rain from Thursday until Saturday in Mediterranean coastal areas of the mainland and the Balearics. The met agency says that there will be some storms and that rainfall could be up to 100 litres per square metre.

Two separate storm systems, one in the Mediterranean and another moving in from the Atlantic, are coming together. The heaviest rain is expected for Thursday and Friday. Amber alerts for rain are in place for both days. The situation is due to ease and improve on Sunday.