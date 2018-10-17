Magalluf 17-10-2018

The father of one of a group of around one hundred Norwegian teenagers, who had gone to Magalluf, was arrested last Thursday, having been charged with rape.

The fifty-year-old was acting as one of the monitors for the students, most of them eighteen years old, who had decided to take a break in Magalluf to coincide with a holiday period in Norway. They had gone out on Wednesday night and apparently drank a great deal. In the early hours of Thursday, a girl was attacked and raped at the hotel they were staying in.

A denunciation was made to the Guardia Civil later that day. The man was arrested, and tests proved sufficient for a court to order him to be detained. He went to prison on Friday but has since paid bail of 9,000 euros and returned to Norway. He, the girl and witnesses will return to Majorca for his trial.