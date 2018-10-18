Daniel to receive medal. 18-10-2018

Daniel Thielk, the German cyclist who rescued seven-year-old Ursula Robinson Lliteras from the floods in Sant Llorenç, is one of three people to be named as a medal winner by the Fomento del Turismo, the private organisation Majorca Tourist Board.

Awards are made each year, and Daniel Thielk has been recognised for an heroic gesture in having put his own life at risk in rescuing the girl, whose mother Joana and brother Arthur were both killed. The two other medal winners are Ramón Pons Mateu for his career at the travel company Sidetours and Francisco Borrás, a posthumous award for the former owner and director of the Saratoga Hotel in Palma.

There are six distinctions: Ultima Hora for 125 years of publication in the social and cultural interest; the Bon Sol Hotel in Illetes for its family atmosphere and respect for the environment; Transportes Roig, now 65 years old and at the forefront of tourism activity; the Enaire Control Centre at Palma's Son Sant Joan Airport for its efficiency in air traffic management during years of greatly increased activity; Son Amar for decades of success in presenting quality shows with both local and international flavours; and Pirates for the originality and professionalism of the shows.

The awards will be made at Palma's CaixaForum on 10 December.