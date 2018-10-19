The rain flood main roads. 19-10-2018

No part of Majorca has been spared another series of storms and heavy rain which up to eleven o'clock on Thursday night had resulted in up to 86 litres per square metre (in Lluc). Weather stations elsewhere had recorded 35 litres and more.

Roads were affected, with major tailbacks on the Via Cintura in Palma and on the motorways to the airport and Inca. Some roads were closed because of flooding, especially in the northeast. The Son Carrio, the Sa Coma-Cala Millor and Manacor-Petra roads were among them. A torrent in Manacor burst its banks but is not understood to have caused any incident.

Aemet is maintaining the amber alert, although it is expected that there should be an easing during Friday morning. Around dawn there was further very heavy rain, such as in the northern area of Alcudia and Pollensa. The Sant Miquel torrent in Sa Pobla that runs by Albufera has overflowed, as has the Sant Jordi torrent in Pollensa.