Tourist tax projects 19-10-2018

The committee which decides on tourist tax spending, chaired by the tourism minister Bel Busquets, has selected 48 new projects for funding from 2018 revenue.

The total amount available is 110,542 million euros. Of this, 68.84 million will go on the new projects; the remainder is for previous projects that are spread over more than one year. The selected projects have to now be ratified by the cabinet, but this should be a formality.

Majorca will benefit from 29 projects worth just under 49 million euros. Palma will receive 17.6 million, of which 11.6 million will be for social housing. Other Palma projects include 955,000 euros for the first phase of improvements to the Parc de la Mar and 2.5 million for lighting in Playa de Palma.

There is also funding for social housing in Calvia - 2.68 million - and Inca (7.1 million). As with the Palma schemes, these will be handled by the government's Ibavi housing agency.

There are seven projects for the electrification of water control - Campanet, Inca, Manacor, Palma, Pollensa, Sa Pobla and Valldemossa - and two other water schemes. Porreres will get 2.1 million for improvements to its water system and 1.5 million will go on general water resources projects.

The employment service will get 3.5 million euros that are aimed at jobs for the long-term unemployed. The only specific tourism spending is 1.2 million for "tourism diversification" by the Aetib tourism agency. In Alcudia, 1.2 million will be used to acquire the finca opposite the Pollentia Roman town excavations. This has been earmarked for new excavation work and an extension to the existing site.