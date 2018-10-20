Airline scheduling for Palma's Son Sant Joan Airport this winter will see an increase of 1.5 million available seats compared with the 2017-2018 season. The winter period is from end October to end March. For these months there will be a total of 7.7 million seats.

The increase of almost 25% would seem to indicate that there is some success in tackling tourism seasonality and boosting the low season. There have never been so many available seats, and they are being provided by the major tour operators such as Tui as well as airlines likes Jet2, easyJet and Ryanair. Some of the additional capacity is for mainland flights offered by Air Europa and other airlines.

Requests have been made to Eurocontrol for 7,000 more slots - 45,000 in all - to serve 150 routes, ten more than last winter. There will be 31 airlines operating at the airport this winter.