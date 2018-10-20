Hundreds of family members and friends offered their final goodbyes to five-year-old Arthur Robinson and his forty-year-old mother Joana Lliteras at Manacor's Nostra Senyora dels Dolors parish church on Friday evening.

Alongside David Robinson were Joana's parents and sister.

The rector, Antoni Amorós, said that Arthur and Joana had been in an inopportune place at an inopportune moment. "It is unjust. Joana and Arthur died because of the unfairness of nature."