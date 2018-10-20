Pollensa town hall is asking the Balearic government for financial aid for people who suffered damages from the flash floods on Friday. Two torrents in Pollensa burst and affected numerous properties.

Miquel Àngel Sureda, councillor for the local police, is stressing that there was no comparison with what happened in Sant Llorenç. However, there was a great deal of damage. Among the losses were animals. Assessments will be sent to the government, whose director-general for emergencies, Pere Perelló, visited Pollensa yesterday and discussed Friday's incidents with the mayor, Miquel Àngel March. The environment minister, Vicenç Vidal, is due to go to Pollensa on Monday.

The government has meanwhile announced that it to instal sensors to measure water flows in torrents. The cost of this will be 1.26 million euros, with funding coming from the tourist tax. The decision to do this was taken on 14 September, almost a month before the Sant Llorenç floods.

There are at present 21 stations that enable analysis of water flows. A further twenty are to be created. They serve different functions, one of which is to provide flood risk alert.