Thursday, 25 October

CINEMA

Palma. 20.00: Evolution Mallorca International Film Festival - Opening Gala. "Funny Story" (USA, 2018). Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. Until 31 October - different venues; www.evolutionfilmfestival.com.

MUSIC

Manacor. 19.00: Jazz - Sebastià Gris Trio (guitar, double bass, drums), Maria Antònia Gili Quartet (trumpet, double bass, baritone sax, drums). Plaça Ramon Llull.

Palma. 20.30: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, University of the Balearic Islands Choir, José Antonio López (baritone). Brahms, Saint-Saens, Vaughan Williams. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 25-35 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma. 21.00: Jazz Voyeur Festival - Chucho Valdés (piano) and members of the Afro-Cuban Jazz Messengers. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. From 30 euros. www.truiteatre.es.

Friday, 26 October

FAIRS

Inca Fairs, Second Fair. Fair for leisure and activities. 18.30: Music fair, Plaça Espanya; 20.00: MusicArt, Plaça Mercat Cobert; 20.00: Fashion parade, Fabrica Ramis; 20.15: Concert of Gregorian chant, Santa Maria la Major Church; 21.00: Concert with groups and DJ, Plaça Espanya; 21.30: Manteca Latin Project - Latin music, salsa and dance, Plaça Santa Maria la Major; 23.30: Jam Session, Plaça Espanya.

MUSIC

Lloseta. From 20.00: Sidonie (psychedelic rock), Redbellion DJs, Expo Art, Tapas route. Lloseta Theatre, C. Pou Nou 1. 20 euros.

Palma. 20.30: Ana Martí (alternative/indie). Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1.

Palma. 20.30: Film Symphony Orchestra. Tribute to John Williams. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 30-60 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma. 20.30: Waltraud Mucher (mezzosoprano), Anthony Adkins (piano). Chopin, Elgar, Liszt, Mussorgsky, Wagner. Sant Felip Neri Church, C. Vilanova. 15 euros.

Pollensa. 21.00: Petit - Joan Castells (a Majorcan Tom Waits). Club Pollença, Plaça Major. Free.



Saturday, 27 October

FAIRS

Inca Fairs, Second Fair. Fair for leisure and activities. 10.00-19.00: Playground for all ages, C. Major; 10.30: Gastronomy activity, Municipal market; 11.00-19.00: Children's market - music and artisan craft, C. Comerç; 11.00-19.00: Balearic health service - workshops, activities, C. Miquel Duran; 11.00-21.00: Disc fair - CDs, LPs, singles, posters, concerts at 12.45, 17.30 and 18.45, Plaça Antoni Fluxà; 12.00: Opening of the fair with firing of rockets, Plaça Espanya; 12.30: Children's musical performance, Plaça Llibertat; 16.00-19.00: Children's activities, Plaça Santa Maria la Major; 16.00-20.00: Basketball, C. Jaume Armengol; 17.00: Children's entertainment - Spaguetti YeYé, Plaça Espanya; 17.00: LeatherFest Rock & Roll - Sonic Surf City, La Gran Orquesta Republicana, other bands and DJs, car exhibition, vintage clothing, vinyl, food trucks, General Luque Quarter; 17.00-19.30: Touch rugby, Plaça Antoni Mateu; 18.30-20.00: Sports exhibitions, Plaça Llibertat; 19.00: Folk dance with Cofre Antic, Plaça Espanya; 19.30: Bunyolada - doughnuts/fritters, Plaça Bestiar; 20.00: Jazz concert - Glissando Big Band and Toni Vaquer, Fabrica Ramis; 20.15: Organ concert - Santa Maria la Major Church; 20.30: Concert - Unió Musical Inquera, Plaça Espanya; 21.15: Swing concert - Pau Gispert Swing Trio, Plaça Santa Maria la Major; 21.45: Jazz concert - Night Owl, Plaça Llibertat.

Manacor, Tast de Cervesa Artesana (Craft beers). From 19.00: Various breweries, plus restaurants with tapas. Plaça Sant Jaume.

MUSIC

Lloseta. From 20.00: The Wheels (psychedelic pop), Midnight Walkers, Notodoesindie DJs, Expo Art, Tapas route. Lloseta Theatre, C. Pou Nou 1. Ten euros.

Palma. 20.00: Bruno Sotos - singer from Andratx (dance/Latin). Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. Eighteen euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.

Soller. 19.30: Waltraud Mucher (mezzosoprano), Anthony Adkins (piano). Chopin, Elgar, Liszt, Mussorgsky, Wagner. Escolàpies Chapel, C. Batac. 15 euros.



Sunday, 28 October

FAIRS

Inca Fairs, Second Fair. Fair for leisure and activities. 09.00-19.00: Motocross and 4x4 vehicles exhibition, Avda. Jaume I; 10.00-13.00 / 16.00-20.00: Basketball, C. Jaume Armengol; 10.00-13.30 / 16.00-19.30: 3x3 football, table games and more, Plaça Mercat Cobert; 10.00-14.00: Chess, Plaça Orient; 10.00-14.00: Children's activities, Plaça Santa Maria la Major; 10.00-19.00: Pa i Coses - traditional bread and local products; live music at 10.30 and 16.30; showcooking at 11.15 and 17.15, Sant Domingo Cloister; 10.00-19.00: Playground for all ages, C. Major; 10.00-19.00: Balearic health service - workshops, activities, C. Miquel Duran; 10.00: Opening of LeatherFest Rock & Roll - car exhibition, vintage clothing, vinyl, food trucks, Rockabilly concerts from 17.00, General Luque Quarter; 10.00-19.00: Motor show, Gran Via de Colom; 10.00-19.00: Car audio exhibition, Avda. Pla; 10.00-19.00: Motorcycling exhibition, Avda. General Luque; 10.30-19.30: Science and technology fair, Plaça Mallorca; 10.30-18.00: Sports exhibitions, Plaça Llibertat; 11.00-13.00 / 16.00-19.00: Touch rugby, Plaça Antoni Mateu; 11.00-13.00 / 16.30-18.30: Kids & US Language School workshops, demonstrations, C. Miquel Duran; 11.00-19.00: Children's market - music and artisan craft, C. Comerç; 11.00-21.00: Disc fair - CDs, LPs, singles, posters, concerts at 12.45 and 18.00, Plaça Antoni Fluxà; 11.00: Concert - Majorca Rotary Youth Orchestra and Orfeó l'Harpa d'Inca choir, Plaça Espanya; 13.00: Ball de bot with Revetlers des Puig d'Inca, Plaça Santa Maria la Major; 17.00: Trial bikes show, Avda. Pla; 17.00: Opera and zarzuela concert - Balearic Islands Youth Orchestra, Cor Ciutat de Mallorca choir, Irene Mas and Joan Laínez (soloists), Plaça Espanya; 17.30: Music from Xanguito, Plaça Santa Maria la Major; 19.00: Children's musical performance, Plaça Llibertat; 19.00: Concert - Balearic Symphony Orchestra chamber group. Santa Maria la Major Church; 19.30: Line and ballroom dance, Plaça Bestiar; 20.30: Karaoke, Plaça Mercat Cobert.

MUSIC

Palma. 20.00: Majorca Music Festival - Anne-Cathérine Heinzmann (flute), Gerold Huber (piano), Andreas Oswald (soprano), Tohru Iguchi (baritone). Chamber concert of music from the Belle Epoch. Debussy, Fauré, Schumann others. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 35 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.