Aftermath of the flooding. 23-10-2018

Catalina Cladera, the minister for public administration, says that the floods in Pollensa last week cannot be compared with the situation in Sant Llorenç. Pollensa is not a disaster area, therefore.

The town hall in Pollensa has asked for a declaration to be made that it is a disaster area, but Cladera insists that the circumstances are different. The director-general for emergencies, Pere Perelló, went to Pollensa on Saturday in order to assess the damage caused by torrents that burst their banks. Properties were affected as were farms. Animals were lost and there was damage to some roads.

The environment and agriculture minister Vicenç Vidal was in Pollensa yesterday. In advance of his visit, he said that a report is already been prepared which will itemise losses suffered by farmers. There will be financial aid for them, and they will have up to a month to provide information about livestock that were killed. The aid will be between 40% and 80%, depending on insurance assessments.