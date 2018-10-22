Calvia promotion. 23-10-2018

Seventeen travel bloggers from the UK, US, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Puerto Rico and mainland Spain were in Calvia at the weekend. The purpose was to highlight what Calvia has to offer in the low season, and it was organised by the town hall with the assistance of Melià and others.

The visit took in an historical route, the Santa Ponsa cross and the Challenge Peguera Mallorca event in which 1,200 athletes took part. It attracted some 2,000 visitors and meant that all hotels were open and had some 90% occupancy.

At the Melià Calvia Beach Hotel in Magalluf, the Balearic association of travel bloggers celebrated its first anniversary. Presentations were made by bloggers and by representatives from the tourism industry. Later on, there was a dinner at the OD Puerto Portals Hotel.

The Galatzo finca, owned by the town hall, was also on the bloggers' itinerary. This visit included samplings of Majorcan products. Gastronomy was one tourism segment that was being promoted. History, culture, sports and nature were others.