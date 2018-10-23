Effects of the flooding. 23-10-2018

A complete assessment of damage to farmland caused by flooding in Pollensa should be ready by the end of the week. The president of the farmers' cooperative in Pollensa, Martí Solivelles, says that evaluation still needs to be made of damage to walls and animal grids as well as of the loss of sheep. A further concern for the farmers is the effect that the floods have had on winter fodder.

Up to 200 farm plots are said to have been damaged. In addition to the agricultural harm, some 90 properties have been affected, including around twenty holiday rentals villas and houses.

While the Balearic government is making a distinction between the Pollensa and Sant Llorenç floods and not seeking to declare Pollensa a disaster emergency zone, Pollensa's mayor, Miquel Àngel March, is confident that emergency aid will be forthcoming on top of that specifically for agriculture.

At a meeting with the environment and agriculture minister, Vicenç Vidal, it was confirmed that farm aid will cover up to 80% of losses. The regional emergencies directorate is finalising its report in respect of damage to properties.