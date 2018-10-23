Snow on the peaks. 23-10-2018

Despite the rain, autumn has so far been rather warmer than usual, but change is on the way. Aemet is forecasting that a cold front will move in at the weekend and be felt by Sunday.

Maximum temperatures, which have been around 25C are likely to continue to be at least until Friday, will fall by up to ten degrees. Rain is forecast for Saturday, with colder weather on Sunday and the first snow on the highest peaks a probability.