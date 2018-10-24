Property damaged. 24-10-2018

Inspections of properties in the flood areas in Sant Llorenç and neighbouring municipalities have been carried out by architects, technicians and structural engineers on behalf of the land ministry.

Marc Pons, the minister, has thanked them for their work. Around 150 were engaged in the inspections, with some 500 properties having been found to have suffered damage. In Sant Llorenç village there were around 400. The others were in Son Carrio and S'Illot. Three houses in the centre of the village are to be demolished.

The minister says that there will be assessment of individual properties in order to arrive at financial assistance that can be given. The total number of properties damaged because of the floods will increase. Inspectors will move on to Arta next week. Pons believes that around fifty buildings have been affected.

Arta town hall, however, is putting the figure at more like 200. Colonia Sant Pere was badly hit by the storm, and the town hall has set up a special service at the municipal office to deal with requests for financial assistance. As well as properties, the town hall says that thirty vehicles were wrecked.