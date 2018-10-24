Pine Life is the name of the winning project for the redevelopment of the Son Dureta Hospital site in Palma. It is the work of a team of three architects - one from Palma and two from Madrid. The tender contest for ideas for Son Dureta had a value of 4.2 million euros. Pine Life was chosen because of its architectural, construction, environmental and economic qualities.

In presenting the project, President Armengol highlighted the fact that it included sustainability criteria and integration with the Bellver forest. There is a connection between the hospital and the forest, and there will be green spaces for the public and for patients. They will be "in touch with nature and the city's heritage".

Building work will commence once two old buildings have been demolished and the sites cleared. The IB-Salut health service envisages this being done early next year. There will be two construction phases which will provide 542 beds for the various services at the new complex. The hospital will be for the chronically ill and for elderly patients. Building itself will not start until 2020.