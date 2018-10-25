Alcudia power station 25-10-2018

Two of the four production units at the Es Murterar power station in Alcudia will close in 2020. This had been the intention of the regional government but it had been blocked by Madrid when the Partido Popular was in charge. With the change of administration has come a change in attitude and policy. Agreement on the closure was made at a meeting on Wednesday between the regional energy minister Marc Pons and the secretary of state for energy, José Domínguez Abascal.

Es Murterar mainly operates on coal. Closing it is an aspect of the Balearic climate change legislation. It isn't as yet known when the two remaining production units will shut down, but a schedule is due to be released in the next few weeks. The government's objective is to have 100% renewable energy in the Balearics by 2050, but Es Murterar will close completely before then.