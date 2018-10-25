Floods 25-10-2018

Only four town halls in Majorca have flood emergency plans. Sant Llorenç is one of them; Alcudia, Llucmajor and Palma are the others.

Public administration minister Catalina Cladera has explained that local authorities have a legal obligation to establish these plans. There is particular need in municipalities with high flood risk. Palma and Sant Llorenç are among these. In Calvia, Campos, Manacor, Pollensa and Soller there are no emergency plans.

The government will help town halls in the drafting of plans. Once they are finalised, they need - Cladera says - to be distributed so that residents are aware of risks. This awareness should cover all ages, and so there should be advice and information in schools and at senior citizens' centres.

Given what happened in Sant Llorenç, the government is looking at a new system of warnings that is more effective and in real time. Cladera explains that various suggestions are being made, the most important objective being public safety.