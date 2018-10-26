Parliament in session. 26-10-2018

Legislation to regulate all-inclusives seems unlikely to be introduced before the regional elections in May next year.

Over the past few weeks, there have been hints that the legislation might not make it onto parliament's agenda. Too little time and too many other legislative items have been given as the reason. It seems, however, that there is also political disagreement. While PSOE are still suggesting that there is not enough time to properly draft legislation and pass it, they are understood to be concerned about introducing regulations that have been met with much opposition in the tourism industry. Abta and hoteliers federations in the Balearics are among those which have expressed their concerns. President Armengol, it would appear, wants to avoid controversy in the lead-up to the elections.

Més, who run tourism ministry, are keen for the legislation to be passed and they argue that all-inclusive regulation was an aspect of the "agreements for change" when the government was formed in 2015. Armengol and Bel Busquets, the vice-president and tourism minister, would therefore seem to have their differences.

Responding to this, the Acotur tourist businesses association has expressed its indignation at the prospect of there not being legislation. The government, it says, is failing to meet its word and commitments that were made in 2015. To not now legislate, in Acotur's opinion, would be a "great setback" and would demonstrate a lack of political will.

* The most controversial aspect of the proposed legislation would be the elimination of all-day free alcohol. It would only be available at meal times and would be served by waiters. This is what has aroused most of the tourism industry opposition.