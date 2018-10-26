Magalluf hotel transformation. 26-10-2018

Meliá Hotels International yesterday called for "greater cooperation" from Calvià town hall with regard to finishing the transformation of Magalluf into a competitive tourist destination. Meliá and its partners have invested about 250 million euros in eleven establishments in the resort.

"Once the new tourism image and profile of the resort have been firmly established, the company believes that the town hall should make some short to mid- term economic, political and social commitment to the project," a statement read.

The Majorcan hotel chain, which embarked on its redevelopment in Magalluf in 2012, says: "Destinations which do not renew will suffer competition from emerging destinations. Magalluf, thanks to Meliá’s efforts, could be a winner if it consolidates the progress towards a quality model."

Meliá has made a particular point with regard to establishments in Magalluf which don't comply with regulations and give the resort a bad name and also the prostitution, by which it really means the so-called street prostitutes. Priority measures against this are being demanded.

Since 2012, the group has renovated and refurbished ten of its hotels and rebuilt another one - the old Hotel Jamaica - and has expanded its congress and meetings facilities in Magalluf. This has meant the upgrading of 3,500 rooms for which there has been a notable increase in the number of families and adults to the detriment of the "young" section of the market (that which can cause problems) and attracted clients with greater purchasing power.

These changes have also enabled the chain to keep a number of its hotels open longer. Calvia Beach The Plaza and three others in the resort are to be open 365 days a year. This has meant, according to the company, an increase in direct employment in hotels and helped boost employment in construction, urban planning and services.