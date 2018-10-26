Roadworks 26-10-2018

Work will start on Sunday on improving the surface of the Palma to Sa Pobla motorway. The stretch of the motorway which is going to be affected is from Inca to Santa Maria del Cami . It is expected to take three months, weather permitting, at a cost of 2.3 million euros. The Council of Majorca, which is responsible for roads, said yesterday that the work will be carried out in stages in order to reduce traffic problems to a minimum.

The first phase will run until 28 November and involve two carriageways of the motorway in the Palma direction of Palma. Work is going to be carried out overnight between 9pm and 6am.

The roadworks will mean traffic from Alcudia being diverted onto the old Inca road and having the option of rejoining the motorway at Santa Maria or Marratxi near Festival Park. The Council of Majorca will be updating all information regarding the road works and diversions on its website and Twitter account for roads (@carreteres).