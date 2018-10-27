Home damaged. 27-10-2018

Provisional assessment of flood damage in Pollensa by the government's emergencies directorate is that at least 110 properties were affected as were nineteen vehicles and one hundred farming plots.

Mayor Miquel Àngel March gave this information about the impact of the floods of 19 October to last week's full council session. He confirmed that as well as aid for damage to farms and the loss of livestock, which was announced earlier last week by the environment and agriculture ministry, the emergencies directorate will be making a further announcement this week. This will be about homes and vehicles.

As for town hall property, March explained that the mayors assembly last week agreed on aid for the repair of lanes, roads and bridges in Pollensa. He also said that the town hall has been in contact with the regional government and the Council of Majorca in calling on them to clear torrents and repair main roads.

The president of the farmers cooperative, Martí Solivelles, says that some fifty farmers have registered damages but that this figure could double.