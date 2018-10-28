Monday, 29 October

MUSIC

Palma. 20.30: Balearic Symphony Orchestra plus soprano and baritone soloists and the Coral Universitària de les Illes Balears. "Música pel Llevant" benefit for the Sant Llorenç floods. Brahms and Fauré. Palma Cathedral. 15-25 euros.

Palma. 20.30: Fundació Studium Aureum. Haydn. Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnanim 64. 20 euros.



Wednesday, 31 October

MUSIC

Palma. 16.00: Jazz Voyeur Festival - Giuglia Valle, David Sanchez. Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnanim 64. Free.

Palma. 20.30: Eek (folk-rock). Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. Twelve euros.

Palma. 20.30: Songs from an open sea - Irina Cotseli (piano, vocals), Christian Hoel Skjønhaug (double bass). Teatre Mar i Terra, C. Sant Magi 29. 12 euros.

Palma. 21.00: Jazz Voyeur Festival - San Francisco Jazz Collective, Giuglia Valle Trio. Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnanim 64. 25-35 euros.



Thursday, 1 November (All Saints public holiday)

MUSIC

Paguera. 19.00: Biel Duran (piano) - jazz, boogie woogie, classical. Auditorium, C. Pins 17. Twenty euros.



Friday, 2 November

CHARITY

Puerto Alcudia. 20.30: Charity evening with Alan Kennedy, former England, Newcastle and Liverpool full back. Proceeds to Allen Graham, Dogs For You and The Indee Rose Trust, which is in memory of Indee Rose Dopson. Legends Bar, Avda. Pedro Mas y Reus 40. 25 euros. Tickets at the bar or via Legends Alcudia Facebook.

FAIRS

Inca Fairs, Third Fair. Fair for gastronomy and culture. 18.00-23.00: Mediaeval market on streets in the centre.

MUSIC

Inca. 20.30: Joan Miquel Oliver - Majorcan singer. Fabrica Ramis, Gran Via de Colom 28. 18 euros.

Manacor. 20.30: Nebulah (Paula F.G. guitar, keyboards, vocals; Pep Toni Ferrer drums and bass), Aucell Cantaire (psychedelic). Manacor Theatre, Avda. Parc. Seven euros.

Palma. 20.30: Folk You! - Martin and Eliza Carthy, Ruper Ordorika. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. Sixteen euros.

Palma. 21.00: Maika Makovski - Majorcan singer. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 22-24 euros.

Sant Llorenç. 21.00: Suasi i els Electrodomestics. Espai 36, C. Major 36. Ten euros.



Saturday, 3 November

FAIRS / FIESTAS

Es Capdellà, pre-Autumn Fair. 20.00: Pa amb oli benefit for Sant Llorenç. 21.30: Bingo. 23.00: DJ. Plaça Sa Vinya.

Inca Fairs, Third Fair. Fair for gastronomy and culture. 10.00-24.00: Mediaeval market on streets in the centre. 10.30: Gastronomy activity. Covered market. 11.00-20.00: Rata Market - design, art, artisan, live music. Sant Domingo Cloister. Mediaeval circus at 11.00 / 17.00 (Plaça Espanya); 12.00 / 18.00 (C. Pau, L'Estrella); 13.00 / 19.00 (C. Jaume Armengol); 14.00 / 20.00 (Plaça Llibertat). 11.00 / 17.00 Bambú Circ for children. Plaça Quartera. 11.00-23.30: Cuisine of the world. Plaça Mallorca. 11.30: Mr. Carrot Circus Show. Plaça Mercat Cobert (and then regularly during the day). 12.00: Opening of the fair with firing of rockets. Plaça Espanya. 12.00 / 19.00: Mediaeval procession with Circ Bover. 16.30-21.00: Music and dance - urban dance, ballroom dance. Plaça Mallorca. From 16.30: Acoustic'Art Zone (music). Plaça Espanya. 21.00: Fire spectacular with Circ Bover. Plaça Espanya.

Magalluf. 18.00-23.00: Bonfire Night. Aqualand parking.

MUSIC

Binissalem. 20.00: Biel Ensemble. Chamber quartet - Mozart and Villa-Lobos. Cals Agustins Church, C. Canonge Barceló. Free.

Manacor. 19.00: Manacor Band of Music - benefit for the Sant Llorenç floods. Manacor Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. Seven euros.

Palma. 20.00: Morgan - Madrid band with American influences; rock, soul, funk. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 8-20 euros.

Palma. 20.30: Biel Font - Majorcan singer plus singers from the Orfeó de Alaró choir and the Xeremiers Aires des Pla de Marratxi pipers. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. Eleven euros.

Sa Pobla. 20.30: Folk You! - Martin and Eliza Carthy, Ruper Ordorika. Sa Congregació, C. Rosari 25. Sixteen euros.



Sunday, 4 November

FAIRS

Inca Fairs, Third Fair. Fair for gastronomy and culture. 10.00-21.00: Mediaeval market on streets in the centre. 10.00-19.00: Rata Market - design, art, artisan, live music. Sant Domingo Cloister. Mediaeval circus at 11.00 / 17.00 (Plaça Espanya); 12.00 / 18.00 (C. Pau, L'Estrella); 13.00 / 19.00 (C. Jaume Armengol); 14.00 / 20.00 (Plaça Llibertat). 11.00-13.00: Music and dance - rhythm dance and folk dance. Plaça Mallorca. 11.00 / 17.00 Bambú Circ for children. Plaça Quartera. 11.00-23.30: Cuisine of the world. Plaça Mallorca. 11.30: Mr. Carrot Circus Show. Plaça Mercat Cobert (and then regularly during the day). 12.00 / 21.00: Mediaeval procession with Circ Bover. 19.30: Ballroom and line dance. Plaça Bestiar.

Marratxi, Fira de Tardor (Autumn Fair). 09.00-17.00: Local and ecological products, artisan crafts. Plaça Sant Marçal. 10.00: Music - Marta Elka, Toni Pastor. 11.00: Gathering of giants. 12.00: Dog obedience. 12.00: Biel Ensemble, concert in Sant Marçal Church. 12.30: Circ Bover circus workshop. 14.00: Batucada drummers. 14.30: Strangers Swings, food trucks.

Puigpunyent, Craft beers show. From 11.30: Six local breweries plus food. 11.30: Procession to the square. 12.30: Music by BOC. Plaça Ajuntament.

MUSIC

Bunyola. 18.30: Hopkinson Smith - lute, English music. Bunyola Theatre, Plaça Andreu Estarellas. Ten euros.

Palma. 21.00: Jazz Voyeur Festival - Madeleine Peyroux (American singer) plus band. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 35-50 euros. www.mallorcatickets.com

Porreres. 20.30: Joan Miquel Oliver - Majorcan singer. Auditorium, C. d'en Cerdà 21. 18 euros.

Son Servera. 20.30: Son Servera Band of Music - concert for Saint Cecilia. Teatre La Unió, Avda. Tren 1. Free.