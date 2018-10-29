Minorca hit. 29-10-2018

The heavy rain and high winds at the weekend caused particular damage in Minorca, where there was a "cap de fibló" tornado which brought down power lines and pylons as well as trees. Much of the island was without power from ten o'clock on Sunday morning.

Endesa reports that some 38,000 homes were affected. The electricity company brought in seventy mobile generators from the mainland, while Red Electrica - responsible for the infrastructure - mobilised teams to repair at least one of the damaged high-voltage lines.

In Majorca, the 112 emergency service attended to 119 incidents over the weekend. The weather led to rockfalls in the Tramuntana, meaning that stretches of the MA-10 road between Andratx and Pollensa were closed. Fallen trees also closed roads. The Sa Canova torrent overflowed and affected the road between Petra and Sineu. Patients at the Verge de la Salut Hospital in Palma had to be transferred because of leaks in the ceilings.

Aemet's rainfall figures show 158 litres per square metre at the Alfàbia weather station in the Tramuntana from Saturday until nine o'clock Monday morning. In Lluc there were 128 litres and in Pollensa 91. Over a twelve-hour period up to yesterday morning, the heaviest rainfall was in Portocolom - 51 litres. The yellow alert for rain was maintained yesterday.

There was some snow on the peaks yesterday. This fell at 1100 metres and higher. Overnight, the temperature was down to one degree celsius at Alfàbia. In much of Majorca highs were only around twelve degrees by midday.

Unsettled weather is expected for the rest of the week, although it should be warmer - up to 22C.