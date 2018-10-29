Flooded tunnel. 30-10-2018

A 57-year-old woman, who was trapped by rising floodwater in a tunnel in Marratxi, was rescued by two National Police officers on Sunday morning.

At around quarter to three, the police were advised that a car was stuck in the tunnel under the Cami de Sa Cabana bridge. When the officers arrived, the water had almost risen as high as the windscreen. The woman was unable to get out because of the sheer pressure of the water against the door. Moreover, her legs had been numbed by the water that had entered the car. They waded through the water, were able to open the door and then carry the woman on their shoulders to a place of safety.