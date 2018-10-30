Rail in operation 30-10-2018

Electrification of the railway line to Sa Pobla finished, the new service is now operating. As from Monday there is now no longer any need to change trains at Enllaç for the service to Sa Pobla, which stops at Llubi and Muro as well.

President Armengol was at the opening of the new service along with town hall representatives and Mercedes Garrido of the Council of Majorca, who is the councillor for infrastructure. The president said that there is now a quicker, more comfortable and less contaminating train service. She added that before the end of the year the electrification of the line to Manacor will be ready. The government will therefore have met its promise to electrify the whole current rail network.

The director-general for transport, Jaume Mateu, made clear that the electrification is just the start. "The government is now working on a railway map for the future. The key will be to incorporate new lines so that more people can use the train and have easy access to Palma." He referred to the lengthening of the metro, the development of the rail network to Alcudia, Arta and Cala Ratjada, and Llucmajor and Campos as well as to the tram in Palma. These schemes are all subject to negotiations with Madrid.

The new service to Sa Pobla will mean a 60% decrease in emissions, and the timetable now includes a train which leaves at 6.05 in the mornings.