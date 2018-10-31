Sewage sludge 31-10-2018

The plan for the treatment of non-hazardous waste envisages the building of a new plant for compost and sewage sludge in Corral Serra between Can Picafort and Santa Margalida.

Plants of this type store and convert solid waste from the main waste treatment plants, but they have a drawback - the smell. Santa Margalida town hall, aware of this, has passed a motion against the plant. This will be communicated to the Council of Majorca.

Mayor Joan Monjo says that the Council wants to move a sewage sludge plant from Son Bacs between Ariany and Maria de la Salut. Residents there have raised objections, and so now - Monjo adds - "they want to put it here". He is adamant that the town hall is against the plan, and he has the backing of opposition groups in this regard.

A few weeks ago, it was revealed that the Council wants to set up another such plant in the Son Fe area of Alcudia near to the Sa Pobla municipal boundary. Both Alcudia and Sa Pobla town halls are opposed and have made their views known to the Council.