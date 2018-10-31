Passengers at the airport. 31-10-2018

The Palma hoteliers association is anticipating 60% occupancy over the All Saints holiday break, a figure much the same as last year. The association's president, Javier Vich, says that the greatest demand will be for the boutique hotels, with their occupancy around 70%, while other city hotels will be between 50 and 60 per cent.

With All Saints being a Thursday, this does open up the possibility for whole weekend stays. Vich notes that Palma's popularity as a city break destination has grown significantly in recent years.

Passenger numbers at Son Sant Joan Airport will be up compared with last year. Saturday will have the greatest volume of passengers - 67,560.

In the main tourist resorts, occupancy will very much depend on what is still open. In general terms, Magalluf, Alcudia, Playa de Palma and so on can anticipate 50%, though this could be up to 80% where there are cycling tourists, hikers and golfers.

The Majorca restaurants association is expecting a decent few days, though the weather is going to play its part in the level of business. The forecast isn't particularly good.