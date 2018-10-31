Wet weather 31-10-2018

The Guardia Civil, the Maritime Rescue service and Felanitx police were engaged yesterday afternoon in the search for a 35-year-old French woman who was swept out to sea at the S'Algar beach in Portocolom.

The woman, on holiday with her husband, was walking on the rocks at the beach. Her husband tried to rescue her but the waves proved too much for him.

Coastal areas of Majorca were affected yesterday by rough seas. Wind speeds reached 100kph both on the coast in Capdepera and inland (Binissalem). Heavy rain produced up to twenty litres per square metre. The 112 emergency service responded to 61 incidents in Majorca, most of them because of fallen trees. In Playa de Palma, an electricity pylon fell down.

The holiday weather for All Saints today will see a yellow alert for rain being maintained. Heavier falls of rain are expected during the first half of the day, which will affect the many who will be going to cemeteries. Thunderstorms are possible but there should be some long periods of bright weather, especially in the afternoon. Temperatures will be around twenty degrees.

Friday should be better, although rain cannot be ruled out, and the unsettled pattern will continue into the weekend, with northerlies winds expected to strengthen, especially on Sunday.