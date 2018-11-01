Bulletin specials 01-11-2018

The Bulletin is heading to London this weekend with two special editions for the World Travel Market tourism fair in London. The first is dedicated to the joys of Majorca. Our thanks to our friends at Jet2, the Melia Group, First Malllorca, the Council of Majorca, Calvia council, the Palma city council, Hotel Gloria, Hotel Sis Pins, Hotel Can Mostatxins, and the Majorcans Hoteliers Federation for their support. The second is a 24 page special dedicated to Majorcan food. You can see both special editions online from Monday. Both editions will be available at the fair in London's Excel Centre in Docklands. See you the fair!